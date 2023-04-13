Will County recorder cautions veterans

Will County Recorder Karen Stukel is advising veterans to be cautious of companies that charge fees for processing military discharge papers when the same services are available at no cost from the county.

Stukel in a news release said companies are offering to submit DD214 forms, or discharge papers, for recording or provide copies at a charge to veterans.

“These services are provided at no cost to the veteran in my office” Stukel said in the release.

One company recently submitted documents for recording and charged fees of $79 and more, she said. The same service is available at county recorder offices throughout Illinois at no charge, she said.

Stukel encouraged veterans to record military discharge papers with her office where copies would be available to them in the future at no cost.

“Once recorded, to show our appreciation, the veteran can sign up for our Honor Rewards program,” Stukel said. “This program partners with area businesses to offer discounts to our brave servicemen and servicewomen.”

Veterans with questions can call the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County at 815-740-8389, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at 800-698-2411, or the Will County Recorder’s office at 815-740-4637.