Underwood announces Joliet office

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, on Tuesday announced the opening of a new office in downtown Joliet.

The office is in Suite 201 at 116 N. Chicago St.

Underwood will hold an open house for the new office from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22.

In a news release announcing the new office, Underwood said constituents can come to the open house “to hear from me how I am serving you and your family in Washington and learn about the resources my office offers.”

Underwood, who represents the 14th Congressional District, now has offices in Joliet and Washington D.C. Another Illinois office will be announced soon, according to the news release.

Underwood and her staff are available for in-person and virtual appointments in her Washington and Joliet offices, according to the release. Constituents can call 630-549-2190 to discuss with staff whether an appointment is necessary to resolve issues.