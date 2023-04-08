Troy Township, Shorewood to host shredding event

Township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz is proud to announce that Troy Township will host its semi-annual shredding event from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023. Troy Township residents can bring their personal papers and documents to the township parking lot on the west side of the township offices and community center to be shredded by Iron Mountain.

Proof of residency is required, and each vehicle is limited to 4 grocery bags of paper to be shredded. Please be courteous to other residents and abide by the limit of 4 grocery bags per vehicle for shredding. Shredding is for personal papers only. Shredding for business purposes is not allowed. Sharps and needles will not be accepted at this event.

The shedding event will be held at 25448 Seil Road in Shorewood. Please note that the event will end promptly at 11:00 a.m. and could possibly end sooner if the shredding truck fills up or due to inclement/hazardous weather. This is NOT an event for businesses. For more information please call 815-744-1968 or visit www.troytownship.com.