Rowell Avenue closures in Joliet extended

A section of Rowell Avenue in Joliet will remain closed during nighttime and early morning hours until May 5 to complete work on an Interstate 80 bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the new completion date for the project, which began March 27 with expectations that it would be done in two weeks.

“Additional time is needed to complete the work,” IDOT said in an announcement this week.

Rowell Avenue will continue to be shut down between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between Linden and Haven avenues, IDOT said. Access to local residents and businesses will be maintained.

The new completion date is dependent on the weather, IDOT said.