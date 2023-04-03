Jackson St. bridge in Joliet to close for two nights

The Jackson Street bridge in downtown Joliet is scheduled for overnight closures on April 10 and 11, the city of Joliet announced on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, which maintains the downtown drawbridges over the Des Plaines river, plans to close the bridge between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on both nights for inspections, the city said.

Daytime traffic will not be affected, the city said in a news release.

“Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area,” the city said.