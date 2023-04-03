April 03, 2023
Jackson St. bridge in Joliet to close for two nights

Bridge will be closed for nighttime inspections.

By Bob Okon
Jackson Street Bridge. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Joliet.

The Jackson Street bridge in Joliet spans across the Des Plaines River. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Jackson Street bridge in downtown Joliet is scheduled for overnight closures on April 10 and 11, the city of Joliet announced on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, which maintains the downtown drawbridges over the Des Plaines river, plans to close the bridge between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on both nights for inspections, the city said.

Daytime traffic will not be affected, the city said in a news release.

“Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area,” the city said.