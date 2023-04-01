Storms left thousands without power in Will County, caused minor damage

The storms on Friday in Will County left thousands without power and caused some minor damage throughout the county.

Almost 3,000 people were without power across the county on Friday night but that number has come down to just a few hundred as of Saturday, according to Allison Anderson, director of Will County Emergency Management Agency.

Two rounds of storms had moved through the northern Illinois region on Friday and the second one was more intense than the first, according to the National Weather Service.

Anderson said there were some minor damage as a result of the storms, including trees down. Power lines were down in Crest Hill, she said.

“It wasn’t significant, there was no impact to homes,” Anderson said of Friday’s storms.

Officers in Joliet responded to a tree down in a roadway, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. There were no further issues related to the storm, he said.

The National Weather Service had a preliminary report of a semitrailer blown over on Interstate 55 near Weber Road in Romeoville.

There was also a preliminary report of shingles and patio furniture blown off of a house in Plainfield. A large pine tree reportedly that went down and multiple air conditioning units were blown over in Plainfield as well.