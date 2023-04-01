Hike for wildflowers, bike for history with the Will County Forest Preserve District

April showers bring spring wildflower hikes to the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Also on tap are a bike ride along the I&M Canal, a museum exploration day and a first time fishing program. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Here is the lineup:

• Spring Wildflowers – A Tale to Tell: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, Monee Township. Anemone, Dutchman’s breeches, toothwort, trillium – spring has finally arrived! Join a naturalist-led hike through Raccoon Grove, a top spot to seek out wildflowers in Will County. Learn how these beauties were named and find out which plants pioneers harvested for food. Free, ages 10 and older.

• Museum Campus Exploration Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 22 and May 27, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. This is your chance to explore all the buildings at Isle a la Cache Museum and learn about the French fur traders and the Potawatomi who once called this area home. Visit the 18th-century Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse during this self-guided program. Free, all ages.

• First Time Fishing: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Learn rod-and-reel fishing basics in this two-hour workshop covering fundamental fishing skills, including how to put together a pole, tie a knot, cast and secure hooks. Safety and ethics will be covered. Participants will fish along the shoreline during the second hour. All equipment, including bait, will be supplied. Ages 7 and older; $5 per person. Register by April 26.

• Journey Stories – Bike and Brake for History: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Gaylord Building in Lockport to Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Ride along the I&M Canal to learn the origins of the waterway and its impact on Will County. The ride is approximately 4 miles one way with stops along the way. Bikes may be available for rent through the I&M Heritage Corridor bike share station, but availability is not guaranteed. Free, ages 12 and older. Register by April 26.

• Rivers of Color – The Colors of Spring Hike: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Spring is in full swing, bringing a rainbow of colors with it. Hike to see the new season’s red-winged blackbirds, green bullfrogs and pink spring beauties. Free, all ages. Register by April 28.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.