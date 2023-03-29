Recyclepalooza returns to Will County on April 1

The public is invited to attend Will County’s recycling and reuse event, “Recyclepalooza,” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet. Due to the event’s popularity in recent years, appointments are strictly required to attend to ensure an efficient collection process.

Appointments are available in 15-minute increments and can be made at www.willcountygreen.com. Those without internet access can call 815-727-8834 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays for help. Will County is partnering with ShareFest of Will County for this collection event.

Books, clothing and small home goods are some items that will be accepted for donation and reuse. Items for recycling include electronics, household chemicals, hazardous materials, scrap metals, foam plastics and wood. Various other donated items, such as food pantry items, toiletries for U.S. trips and animal shelter items will also be accepted. A complete list of accepted items is available at www.willcountygreen.com.