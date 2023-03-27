Pedestrian struck by unknown vehicle in Joliet, police say

A pedestrian was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Joliet that continued onward without stopping to give aid or information, police said.

At close to 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of Collins Street and Ward Avenue for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicated that Roberto Alvarado-Martinez, 51, of Joliet, was crossing Collins Street while not in a crosswalk and he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling north on Collins Street, English said.

The vehicle continued in the northbound direction of Collins Street without stopping to give aid or information, English said.

The only description of the vehicle is that it was small white car, English said.

Paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department took Alvardo-Martinez to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet for injuries considered not life threatening, English said.

Alvardo-Martinez was cited for improper walking in a roadway, he said.

The crash is still under investigation by the traffic unit of the Joliet Police Department.