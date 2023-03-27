I-80 work in Joliet slated for next four weekends

Lanes and ramps will be closed on eastbound Interstate 80 in Joliet for roadwork during four upcoming weekends, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday.

The work starts Friday night and involves patching and joint repairs on I-80 bridges between Rowell and Wheeler Avenues.

At least one lane will remain open at all times, but IDOT advises eastbound motorists and truck drivers to seek alternate routes.

The project will not impact westbound lanes this weekend, but will on coming weekends.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, lanes will be closed on eastbound I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Gardner Street. Also the ramp onto eastbound I-80 from Chicago Street, which serves as U.S. 52 and Illinois 53 at that point, will be closed.

The ramp and lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. the following Monday.

IDOT noted that the eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is currently closed for reconstruction.

The project is expected to continue for three more weekends, alternating between eastbound and westbound lanes each weekend. But lanes will not be closed during the Easter weekend, which is April 7-10. Work in future weekends also will be done from 10 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays.