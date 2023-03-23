2 victims ID’d in Will County fatal crash

Two people killed in a crash in Will County have been identified by the coroner’s office.

Barbara Stoll, 67, of Manteno, and Tyler Stoll, 22, of Bourbonnais, were both identified as the victims in a fatal crash on Sunday at the intersection of Route 45 and Wilmington Road in Will County, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The two victims were the occupants of a Kia vehicle that was struck by a Chevrolet Impala that blew past a stop sign at the intersection, according to Illinois State Police.

At 8:18 a.m. Sunday, the Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Wilmington Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign intersection at Route 45, police said.

The Chevrolet Impala struck a Kia vehicle, which was traveling north on Route 45, police said.

The Kia then traveled to the right ditch on the north side of the intersection and caught fire.

The Chevrolet Impala continued traveling east on Wilmington Road and struck a third vehicle – a Ford Fusion – that had been traveling west on the same road, police said.

The drivers of the Chevrolet Impala and Ford Fusion were hospitalized with injuries, police said.