March 17, 2023
Shaw Local
Work starts Monday on Jefferson St. bridge in Shorewood

Project will continue into the fall

By Bob Okon
Interstate 55 motorists getting off at the Route 52 exit will encounter construction on the bridge crossing the interstate starting Monday. (Bob Okon)

Repair work starts Monday on the Jefferson Street bridge over Interstate 55 in Shorewood.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday afternoon announced the start of the project, which will continue into the fall and involve lane closures.

“The initial stage of the project will require intermittent daytime lane closures in both directions of Jefferson Street, from northwest Frontage Road to McDonald Avenue,” IDOT said in a news release. “At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.”

The $6.2 million project includes the installation of a new bridge deck overlay and joint repairs.

Ramps from I-55 to Jefferson Street will be widened to accommodate an additional lane on each ramp.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays when driving through the construction area. Motorists are advised to look for alternative routes.

The interchange is a major entryway to both Shorewood and Joliet.