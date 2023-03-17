Wheeler Avenue closing postponed in Joliet

The Wheeler Avenue bridge project has been postponed.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has not given a new start date for the project that will close the section of Wheeler between Woods and Park avenues for about seven months.

IDOT last week announced that the project was to start March 20.

The start of the project is postponed until further notice, IDOT said on Thursday.

IDOT plans to replace the Wheeler Avenue bridge over Interstate 80. The new bridge structure will accommodate a wider I-80 and is part of the $1.2 billion I-80 improvement project.