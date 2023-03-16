Coroner IDs driver killed in Lockport Township head-on crash

A driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Lockport Township has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Shane Walker, 29, of Lockport, was pronounced dead at 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday following the head-on crash in the 3300 block of South State Street, south of Riley Avenue in Lockport Township, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy performed on Thursday revealed Walker suffered multiple injuries in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office will issue a final ruling on the cause and manner of Walker’s death at a later date.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further information.