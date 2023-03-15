Will County veterans commission will ask Wiesbrook for $275,000 back

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, hoping to avoid lawyer fees, will ask Geriann Wiesbrook to give back $275,000 from a controversial marketing contract.

The money was never used for marketing services, according to Will County Auditor Duffy Blackburn and lawyers hired by the VAC to investigate the matter.

The VAC met Tuesday to consider its options in getting the $275,000 back.

“If there’s any chance of recovering it without seeking legal counsel, we just said let’s do that,” VAC President Pro Tem Raj Pillai said Wednesday.

“We have to procure funding to hire private counsel to pursue this,” Pillai said. “I think we might have to, but we’re not there yet.”

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has said it does not have legal authority to represent the VAC in the matter.

A sign marks the Glenwood Avenue location in Joliet for the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County. (Bob Okon)

“They said they will render an opinion for us, but they can’t represent us legally,” VAC Superintendent Jen Solum said.

Solum said she will send a letter to Wiesbrook seeking the $275,000.

The county auditor in a memo to the VAC last week said it should pursue the funds “for breach of contract and nonperformance of services.” Attorneys hired by the VAC also advised the commission to seek the money.

Wiesbrook headed Hey G! Consulting, which was awarded the $495,000 contract for a 2021 marketing campaign from federal CARES Act funds distributed by the Will County Board to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money went to the VAC, where former Superintendent Kristina McNichol awarded the contract to Wiesbrook without seeking other proposals. Critics of the contract have said McNichol and Wiesbrook were friends, as did former VAC Board President Jack Picciolo.

Former VAC President Jack Picciolo with an attorney at his side presides over an executive board meeting in September before the commission's governing body was overhauled. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

McNichol left the VAC as questions were being raised about the contract and went to work for the city of Joliet in May as a housing finance specialist.

The controversy sparked by the contract led to an overhaul of the VAC governing board in the past year and new state legislation putting tighter controls over county VAC operations and superintendents. The superintendent is the top administrative officer at a VAC.

The VAC of Will County is in the process of rewriting its bylaws to ensure they comply with state law governing the county commissions, Pillai said.

An election of new officers that had been on the agenda for Tuesday was postponed until the new bylaws are approved, which could be at the April meeting, Pillai said.

“We just decided it’s better to do things right the first time around, update the bylaws, and follow the new procedures before the election,” he said.