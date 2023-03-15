Pace to host hearing for Will County

Pace will host a virtual public hearing at 11 a.m. Monday for Will County concerning the fare structure for Vanpool services.

The service provides Pace vans to commuters with similar travel patterns.

Pace plans to make permanent the part-time Vanpool fares put in place in 2022 in a pilot program. The part-time fares are available to riders using Vanpool three or fewer days a week. Pace said in a news release the part-time fares “accommodate hybrid work schedules and reduced work weeks.”

Those who want to provide live comments during the virtual hearing should register in advance at www.pacebus.com/public-meetings. Those who want to view the hearing without commenting can get access at 11 a.m. at www.PaceBus.com/streaming.

Comments may also be submitted at www.pacebus.com/public-hearing-feedback, by phone at 847-354-7943 or by mail to: Pace, Community Relations Department, 550 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005-4412. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. March 24.