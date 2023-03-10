Wheeler Ave. bridge in Joliet to close March 20

The Wheeler Avenue bridge in Joliet will close for seven months starting March 20.

The bridge that carries Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80 will be replaced with a full road closure until early November, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The work is part of the larger $1.2 billion I-80 reconstruction project.

Wheeler Avenue will be closed between Woods and Park avenues as the bridge is replaced.

The new Wheeler Avenue bridge will accommodate a widening of I-80 under the bridge. The $5.7 million project will include new storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. The entire project is expected to be completed in December.

A detour posted during the road closure will direct motorists onto Meadow Avenue to reach Larkin Avenue and proceed to Jefferson Street. Wheeler intersects with Jefferson.

There will be occasional overnight lane closures on I-80 at the bridge during construction, IDOT said.

The overall I-80 project runs 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. in New Lenox. The highway wuill be redesigned and rebuilt. Auxiliary lanes will be added. Six interchanges will be rebuilt or improved. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated and replaced, and new bridges will be built over the Des Plaines River.