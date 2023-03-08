2 men killed in head-on crash in Will County, police say

A head-on collision Tuesday in Custer Township in Will County led to the deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, police said.

The 47-year-old whio was killed was the driver of a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck that was struck head on by a Toyota Camry on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. A 30-year-old passenger was a passenger in the Chevrolet S-10 truck and he was also killed in the crash.

The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

All three men are residents of Kankakee.

The crash occurred on Route 113, south of Irish Lane. The area is in Custer Township, which is south of Wilmington and south of Joliet.

About 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Toyota Camry was traveling straight ahead in the southbound lanes of Route 113, south of Irish Lane, police said. The Chevrolet S-10 truck was traveling in the northbound lanes at the same location, police said.

“For unknown reasons, [the Toyota Camry] entered the northbound lane, striking [the Chevrolet S-10 truck] head on,” police said.

The 47-year-old driver of the Chevrolet S-10 truck was pronounced dead on the scene while his 30-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital, where he also was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.