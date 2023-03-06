3 killed in Bolingbrook during possible home invasion, police say

A woman, a man and female juvenile who had been shot were pronounced dead on Sunday, following a possible home invasion incident in Bolingbrook, but no further details have been released.

At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook for a possible home invasion, according to a statement released at 9:43 p.m. from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered three adults and one juvenile had been shot,” police said.

As of Sunday evening, a woman, a man and a female juvenile have been pronounced dead, police said.

A second woman has been hospitalized for treatment, police said.

No information was released by police on any suspect involved in the incident.

“This is an active crime scene and ongoing investigation,” police said.

Bolingbrook Police Lt. Brennan Woods declined to answer questions about the victims who were shot.

Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said he didn’t have information about the incident. He said that he knew some deputies and police dogs from patrol are assisting Bolingbrook police.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.