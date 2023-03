The Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township will close at 3 p.m. Friday and remain closed for about a week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closure of the drawbridge on Thursday, saying in a news release that the closure is for “operational issues.”

A detour will advise motorists to use the McDonough Street bridge in Joliet to cross the Des Plaines River.

“The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area,” IDOT said in the release.