Will County petition claims ex-auto theft task force member was unlawfully arrested

A former member of the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force has claimed in a court filing that he was the subject of an unlawful arrest last year by Joliet police officers on false allegations that he was “concealing theft.”
On Feb. 8, Dwayne Killian, of Minooka, filed a petition through his attorney, John Shrock, seeking the police reports on his June 14, 2022, arrest that he believes are in the possession of the City of Joliet and Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force. The task force was created in 1992 and investigates vehicle-related crimes in Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.
The petition was filed in Will County court. So far, the slated for a case management hearing on May 30 but an earlier court date could be scheduled.
Court records in Will, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties showed no charges have been filed against Killian. Federal court records did not show charges against Killian either.
As of Thursday, law enforcement officials have not provided any information about the events that apparently led to Killian’s arrest.
Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said he was unable to provide information about the case because it is under investigation by the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow did not respond to calls about Killian.
Glasgow joined Killian in publicly defending the task force before the Joliet City Council in 2021. Killian, who retired as a Joliet police sergeant on Jan. 20, 2017, was known as the director of administration for the task force at the time.
Joliet City Manager James Capparelli had pushed for the city’s withdrawal from the task force, citing staffing needs for the police department.
In response to questions about Killian, Glasgow’s spokeswoman, Carole Cheney, said their office has not received “anything from the Joliet Police Department on this matter.”
Joliet police Sgt. Ed Grizzle did not respond to messages on Thursday.
According to Killian’s petition, he claimed he was arrested by “unknown police officers” with Joliet and that Grizzle “advised me that I was arrested for ‘concealing theft.’” Killian denied he committed any act of theft or concealing of theft.
Killian’s petition alleged his arrest led to his removal of his position with the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.
Details about what supposedly happened with Killian were stated in the July 26, 2022 meeting minutes for the Illinois Vehicle Hijacking & Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention & Insurance Verification Council.
The Illinois Legislature established the council in 1991, according to the council’s website. The council aims to prevent, combat and reduce vehicle-related crimes in Illinois through “supportive efforts with law enforcement.”
Grizzle told the council that Killian was arrested by Joliet police after he was instructed to return a forklift, according to the meeting minutes.
When asked about the meeting minutes, English said he would have to check into it further and provide a response on Friday.