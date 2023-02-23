Burke from Will County named to national commission on mental health

Kathleen Burke, coordinator of substance use initiatives for the Will County Health Department, has been named to a nationwide commission to address mental health issues.

Burke is among 14 county leaders named by the National Association of Counties (NACo) to the new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, according to a news release from the county health department.

“I am passionate about creating access to behavioral health services for the community, both mental health and substance use, in the same manner in which we have access to health care,” Burke said in the release. “Stigma has been allowed to influence the systems of care within communities and as an educator I recognize the first step in getting rid of bias and barriers is accurate knowledge.”

Burke is also on the faculty at Governors State University (GSU) faculty and serves on the university’s Addictions Studies and Behavioral Health Advisory Committee.

She also manages the Illinois Drug Overdose Prevention Project in Will County and is a member of the Illinois Opioid Crisis Response Advisory Council. Burke offers Naloxone training throughout Will County to prevent overdose deaths. She leads the Recovery Coach/Peer Support Specialist Workforce Development Project and the Naloxone Rapid Response Program.

The NACo Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing will recommend federal, state and local policies to address a growing mental health crises, according to the release.

“This commission understands the urgency of the moment,” NACo President Denise Winfrey, also a Will County Board member, said in the release, noting statistics showing one in four adults and one in five adolescents experienced a mental illness in 2021. “It’s made up of people who, in their own communities, are seeing the effects of the mental health crisis, and have an idea of where we need to start in order to address it.”