Future Joliet medical clinic gets another $500,000

The future VNA Health Care medical clinic in Joliet has received another $500,000 in federal support.

The 14,0000-square-foot clinic is under construction at 1501 W. Jefferson St. and is expected to open later this year.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, on Friday was at the site to present a check for $500,000, which comes after a previous award of $1.3 million in federal support for the project.

Aurora-based VNA has had a clinic in leased space on Glenwood Avenue in Joliet since 2015. The provider of health care for uninsured and under-insured patients has said the new clinic will allow it to serve more patients with a greater variety of medical services.

According to VNA, Joliet and the surrounding communities to be served by the clinic have a low-income population of 49,000 with only 18,500 served by community health centers that provide care for underinsured patients. The new facility will allow VNA to serve 5,000 more patients.

Underwood said Joliet has “a shortage of primary care and mental health providers” in a news release from VNA on the check presentation.

The new clinic will have 26 exam rooms, waiting areas, nursing stations, mental and behavioral health counseling rooms, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and a wellness kitchen.

“VNA Health Care is committed to providing high-quality, affordable care to as many people in the Chicago suburbs as possible, and our new facility will help us expand our reach and impact here in Joliet,” VNA President and CEO Linnea Windel said in a statement in the release.