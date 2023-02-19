Joliet driver accused of striking pedestrian at crosswalk: police

An 83-year-old driver of a Ford F150 truck was cited after he was accused of striking a 65-year-old pedestrian in Joliet, police said.

At 8:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to West Cass Street and North Chicago Street for an accident with injuries involving a pedestrian, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation determined that Charles Brown, 83, of Joliet, was driving a Ford F150 truck north on North Chicago Street at West Cass Street, English said.

Brown turned left toward westbound Cass Street and struck a 65-year-old woman who was walking southbound in the crosswalk, English said.

“It was believed that the crosswalk signal to cross was activated at the time of the accident,” English said.

The 65-year-old woman was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for injuries considered not life threatening, English said.

Brown was not injured, he said.

Brown was cited for failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with pedestrian, English said.