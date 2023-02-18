Troy Middle School sends 19 students to IMEA District 1 Junior Music Fest

Troy Middle School will send 14 members of its band and five members of its choir program to the Illinois Music Educators Association’s District 1 Junior Music Festival.

Troy Middle School will send 14 members of its band to the IMEA Junior Music Festival. Pictured: (front from left) Zeb Zamoras, Claire Wellman, Angelo Noriega-Bueno (middle row) Evelyn Coffey, Leah Blunk, Layla McKinney, Alexis Waszcyk, Kendall Santerelli, Joseph Ferreti-Raucci (back row) Aaliyah Zepeda, Brendan Chew, Christian Toth, Jayden Cornfield, Ethan Steg (Provided by Troy Community School District 30-C)

Troy band members chosen were Leah Blunk (horn), Brendan Chew (horn), Evelyn Coffey (percussion), Jayden Cornfield (baritone), Joseph Ferreti-Raucci (percussion), Layla McKinney (bass clarinet), Angelo Noriega-Bueno (trombone), Kendall Santerelli (tuba), Ethan Steg (tuba), Christian Toth (trombone), Alexis Waszczyk (baritone), Claire Wellman (flute), Zeb Zamoras (cornet) and Aaliyah Zepeda (percussion).

Choir students for the festival were Cristhell Gonzalez-De Leon (soprano), Emma Graf (soprano), Adyson Gray (soprano), Taylor Konieczny (soprano) and Tabitha Witthouse (alto).