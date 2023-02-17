Fire damages Joliet’s Old Fashioned Pancake House

A fire caused damage to the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet.

At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters went to to the Old Fashioned Pancake House Restaurant, 2022 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, for a structure fire, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they were met with smoke coming from the roof area.

“Truck crews vented the roof and found fire in the eves,” fire officials said.

Fire attack crews entered the building to find fire and smoke in the outside parapet, according to fire officials.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

Crews were on scene to continue extinguish and overhaul operations until 8:30 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.