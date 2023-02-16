Joliet motorcycle rider dies from injuries in I-80 crash

A Joliet motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash on Interstate 80 was pronounced dead at a Cook County hospital.

Andres Resendiz, 24, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at close to 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Resendiz was involved in a crash about 3 p.m. on Sunday on I-80 near Larkin Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Resendiz was the driver of a motorcycle that was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. His motorcycle struck the rear end of a pickup truck.

Resendiz was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.