The city of Joliet has advised motorists that 4th Avenue will be closed at the Union Pacific Railroad viaduct for much of next week.

The road will close at the viaduct starting at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 the city said in a news release.

The closure is due to repairs being made on the railroad bridge.

The viaduct is located near Eastern Avenue. A detour will be posted advising motorists to use Eastern, 5th Avenue and Gardner Street, the city said.