Will County holds Kids’ Fair on Presidents Day

Will County will hold a Kids’ Fair on Monday morning at Troy Middle School in Joliet.

The event from 9 a.m. to noon will feature interactive and educational activities held by local organizations, businesses and government agencies, according to a news release from Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

“This event is a fun, free activity for families to attend while schools are closed on Presidents Day,” Bertino-Tarrant said in the release. “Dozens of vendors have signed up with interactive activities for students and important local resources for parents and caregivers.”

Troy Middle School is located at 5800 W. Theodore St.

The event is open to families throughout the region.

Activities include games, performances and storytelling. Live animals will be there. Champions Beauty Barber University will provide free haircuts. Community organizations and public agencies will showcase their services.

For more information, contact the Office of the Will County Executive at countyexec@willcountyillinois.com or (815) 740-4601.