February 13, 2023
Shaw Local
4-vehicle crash leads to fatality on I-55 in Will County

By Felix Sarver
A Joliet Fire Department Ambulance pulls up to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A fatal crash involving four vehicles has occurred on Interstate 55 in Will County.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the scene of the crash about 3:50 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Weber Road in Will County.

All southbound lanes are blocked and traffic has been diverted at Weber Road, according to a statement provided by Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines.

Goines did not release further information about the crash. He said he provided further information once it becomes available.