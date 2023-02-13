4-vehicle crash leads to fatality on I-55 in Will County

A fatal crash involving four vehicles has occurred on Interstate 55 in Will County.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the scene of the crash about 3:50 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Weber Road in Will County.

All southbound lanes are blocked and traffic has been diverted at Weber Road, according to a statement provided by Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines.

Goines did not release further information about the crash. He said he provided further information once it becomes available.