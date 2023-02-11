Patti Labelle coming to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

Entertainment legend Patti LaBelle will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre on May 19.

Tickets for the Joliet performance go on sale on Friday.

LaBelle, a singer, songwriter, actress and author, started her music career in the early 1960s when Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles, an all-girl rhythm and blues group, produced Top 40 hits.

“Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that she is known and revered for,” the Rialto said in a news release announcing the show.

Hits from Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles include “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Down the Aisle (The Wedding Song),” and “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman.”

LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade” was a No. 1 in 1974 when she released it, and it reached No. 1 again on the Billboard charts in 2001 when the song was in the musical “Moulin Rouge!.”

The Rialto release noted LaBelle’s other accomplishments include writing six books and appearances in film and TV. She starred in own TV series, “Out All Night.”

LaBelle also has appeared in the shows “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” She starred in Broadway productions of “Your Arms are Too Short to Box with God,” “Fela” and “After Midnight.”

LaBelle’s performance at the Rialto will be at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $104, $76 and $61.

They will be available online at Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

More information about the show is available at www.rialtosquare.com.