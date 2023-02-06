Man’s body recovered from Des Plaines River in Joliet, police investigating death

A man involved in a domestic disturbance in Joliet was pronounced dead at a hospital after his body was recovered from the Des Plaines River.

The cause and manner of the man’s death is not yet clear, although Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said a preliminary investigation indicates he drowned.

The manner of the man’s death will be determined by the Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office, English said.

Summers did not immediately respond to a phone call on Monday.

At close 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Heritage Place Apartments, 400 N. Bluff St., for a report of a domestic disturbance, English said.

When officers arrived, they determined a woman had been battered by a 51-year-old man.

A short time later, officers who were in the area overheard a male voice yelling for help, which appeared to come from an area near the Des Plaines River.

“Officers immediately converged on the west wall of the Des Plaines River in an attempt to locate the individual,” English said.

The Joliet Fire Department also responded to the scene and launched a boat into the water.

An unresponsive man was located and recovered from the river by Joliet Fire Department and he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Police determined the man recovered from the river was the same one involved in the earlier disturbance at 400 N. Bluff St., English said.

“During the investigation into this incident, officers learned that the male commented about jumping into the river during the disturbance,” English said.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.