Man pinned under forklift at Channahon facility, injuries not life threatening

A man was pinned under a forklift at a facility Channahon but his injuries were not life threatening, according to a Channahon deputy fire chief.

About 8:17 a.m. Monday, an emergency crew with the Channahon Fire Protection District responded to the incident at Verdeco Plastics, 23315 S. Youngs Road, said Channahon Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Toepper.

The crew discovered a man in his 60s who was pinned under a forklift, he said.

“He was conscious and alert with some injuries, which were treated at the scene,” Toepper said.

The man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Toepper said. His injuries were not life threatening, he said.

Toepper said the man was operating a forklift, which fell over and he ended up pinned underneath it as a result, he said.