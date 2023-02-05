2 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Joliet late Saturday afternoon

Two people were transported to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet with non-life threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Joliet’s West side.

At 4:58 p.m. Saturday, the Joliet Police Department responded to a traffic crash at Plainfield Road, south of Theodore Street, in Joliet, according to Joliet police.

A preliminary investigation determined that an 18-year-old man from Tinley Park was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on Plainfield Road when it tuned left into the path of two cars driving north on Plainfield Road, Joliet police said.

A 45-year-old woman from Crest Hill was driving a Buick Envision in the inside lane. An 18-year-old woman from Joliet was driving a Chrysler 200 in the outside lane.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the driver of the Nissan and the driver of the Buick to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler not injured, Joliet police said.

Joliet police cited the driver of the Nissan for Failure to Yield – Turning Left, Joliet police said.