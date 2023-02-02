Old Will County courthouse preservationists plan ‘kegger’ to raise funds

Next up in the push to preserve the old Will County Courthouse is a kegger Thursday night.

Billed as “The World’s Ugliest Courthouse Kegger,” the event is being used to raise money to put the oftentimes maligned building on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It may be The World’s Ugliest, but we’re raising our glasses to save it,” reads the Eventbrite notice for the kegger. “Let’s redevelop the 1969 Will County Courthouse - not tear it down!”

Preservationists will hold the kegger from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Tickets are $35, and proceeds will be used to draft a proposal to put the courthouse on the National Register of Historic Places.

Courthouse Preservation Partnership is holding the event.

The Facebook group has 501 members, said Hudson Hollister, who also is part of the Courthouse Square Partners group that developed a proposal a year ago to redevelop the courthouse.

Hollister noted his group is not the only one interested in redeveloping the courthouse that was built in 1969 and vacated in October 2020 when courts were moved to a new building next door.

“There are two other developers that are putting together their views on what could happen with the building,” Hollister said.

The two more recent proposals came as a result of Landmarks Illinois posting a request for ideas for saving the building considered an example of the Brutalist architectural movement that was prevalent at the time.

Hollister said tickets for the kegger can be bought on Eventbrite or at the door.

Will County since 2019 has planned to demolish the building and as recently as January voted to proceed with plans to tear it down.