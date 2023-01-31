Fire, smoke damages Channahon residence, garage

Fire and smoke caused damage to a Channahon residence and its attached garage

About 4:42 p.m. Monday, firefighters with Channahon Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire at the 24200 block of West Quail Drive.

Initial fire crews reported a working attached garage fire at a two-story residential home with fire that had traveled into the attic space, according to a statement from the Channahon Fire Protection District Chief John Petrakis.

He said the garage was the area where the volume of fire was most prevalent.

A family comprised of two adults and two children, along with a dog, were all accounted for when emergency responders arrived at the scene, Petrakis said.

The garage of a home along Quail Drive in Channahon is boarded up after a fire crews were able to contain the structure fire on Monday January 30th, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Fire crews initiated an exterior fire attack on the garage along with an interior fire attack to extinguish the extended fire into the home, Petrakis said.

A fire attack is the physical act of firefighters applying water to fire in order to gain control and stop fire spread to contain the fire, he said.

Multiple lines were used to extinguish the fire, Petrakis said.

The fire damage was contained to the garage’s interior, he said.

“Fire damage was sustained on the second floor. Fire and smoke damage was suffered throughout the home,” Petrakis said.

No injuries to the family or firefighters occurred, he said.

The fire was under control by 5:12 p.m. Monday.

Nicor, ComEd and Channahon village workers were summoned to the fire scene to secure the utilities, Petrakis said.

Severaal fire agencies provided assistance, such as those from Minooka, Elwood, Wilmington, Lockport, Morris and Braidwood. Troy Fire Protection District in Shorewood also provided assistance.

Channahon police assisted with scene security and MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigations Team were called to assist with the fire investigation.

The family is receiving assistance with relief and support in the wake of the fire.