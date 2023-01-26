Woman at Joliet hospital accused of battering, spitting in face of nurse: cops

A woman was arrested after she was accused of kicking a nurse in the leg at a Joliet hospital and spitting in her face, police said.

About 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet for a report of a battery, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they determined that Kayle Slayton, 26, of Wilmington, had battered an emergency room nurse, English said.

Slayton was a patient who had been taken to the hospital by family earlier in the day, English said.

“Later during the evening, Slayton then became aggressive with hospital staff at which time she kicked a nurse in the leg and spit in her face,” English said.

Slayton was placed into custody at the hospital without incident, English said.

After Slayton was released during the early morning hours of Thursday, she was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then booked into the Will County jail.

Slayton had a black eye before she came into contact with Joliet police, English said.