Joliet man charged with battering man, striking dog with vehicle in Crest Hill incident

A Joliet man charged with attacking patrons at two bars now faces new charges alleging he drove a Hyundai sedan onto residential lawns and striking a dog on Oct. 29 in Crest Hill.

As of Monday, three cases have been filed against Jerry Patton, 36, of Joliet, over incidents that occurred last year in Joliet and Crest Hill.

The latest case involves an incident that was reported on Oct. 29 in Crest Hill.

On that day, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving vehicles, according to Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark.

Officers later stopped a vehicle that they identified as the vehicle of a 31-year-old man who was the victim in the incident, Clark said.

After speaking with the victim, officers learned Patton had arrived at the victim’s residence, which was in the 800 block of Rosel Court and confronted him, Clark said.

The victim was outside with his dog and at some point, Patton drove a vehicle at the victim, Clark said.

According to witnesses, the dog was hit by the vehicle and knocked into the air, Clark said. There were no visible injuries to the dog, he said.

The victim had suffered minor injuries as well but Clark said it was unknown how he was injured. The charges against Patton alleged he battered the victim when his vehicle came into contact with him.

Ultimately, Patton was charged with criminal damage to the victim’s vehicle, aggravated assault by driving a vehicle at the victim and reckless driving for driving his Hyundai sedan onto residential lawns and striking a dog. Patton was also charged with battery of the victim.

Patton has already been in the Will County jail since Dec. 30, after he was charged with attacking a patron on Nov. 12 at Bobby’s Tap, 1107 Plainfield Road, Joliet.

Patton was also charged with the attacking a patron and yelling homophobic slurs at a female bartender July 16 at City Tavern, 1329 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Patton’s bond as of Thursday stands at $100,000, according to the county jail log.