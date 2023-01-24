Missing woman reported in Frankfort Township, police seeking public’s help

Police are searching a 63-year-old woman who wandered on foot from her home in Frankfort Township.

At 3:30 .am. Tuesday, Renae Randall, 63, had wandered from her home near South Grand Prairie Lane and West Dove Lane in Frankfort Square, Frankfort Township, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall is a white woman who is 5-foot-4 in height and 112 pounds, police said. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair and wears a black puffy coat, blue jeans and athletic shoes.

“Ms. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger,” police said.

There is a high police presence in the area as deputies search for Randall.

“Bloodhounds and drones have been activated in hopes of finding her and bringing her home safely,” police said.

Anyone with information or who sees Randall should either call 911 contact the sheriff’s office at 815-727-8574.