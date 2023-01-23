Teen in Joliet accused of stealing vehicle with key left in ignition: cops

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused of stealing a vehicle that had been left running with the key in the ignition at a Joliet store, police said.

At close to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Western Food, 308 Western Avenue, for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned a Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen from the parking lot after it was left unattended and running with the key in the ignition, while the driver was in the store

The vehicle theft was caught on video surveillance and officers gave information about the vehicle and suspect to other officers in the city, English said.

A short time later, officers saw the stolen Chevrolet Equinox travel south on Center Street from West Jefferson Street, English said.

The vehicle continued traveling south on South Center Street and then traveled east on Interstate 80, as officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, English said.

The vehicle then left I-80 using the southbound ramp on Chicago Street, but then turned north and entered the westbound on-ramp of I-80 from northbound Chicago Street, English said.

At that time, the vehicle stopped after striking a guard rail, English said. The driver ran from the vehicle but was quickly apprehended by officers a short distance away, he said.

Officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun from the stolen vehicle, English said.

Officers determined the 16-year-old male who was apprehended was the same person seen on surveillance footage stealing the Chevrolet Equinox, English said.