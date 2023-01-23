Police seek help in investigating Crest Hill shooting

Police in Crest Hill are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a report of a shooting at in the parking lot of Weber Tobacco & Vape store.

About 9:23 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Weber Tobacco & Vape, 16133 Weber Road, Crest Hill, in response to a report of shots fired in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene and learned the people involved had fled the scene, police said.

Officers also learned of witnesses who said there was a physical fight in the parking lot, which led to numerous shots fired.

Police are searching for any witnesses, information or video that may exist from the incident, police said.

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark declined to answer whether anyone was injured because he wanted to “protect the integrity of the investigation.” He said officers are following up on leads and actively investigating the incident.

Clark said the shooting was not a random attack.

“This appears to be an altercation that led to a shooting,” he said.

Anyone with information should call the Crest Hill police detective investigating the incident at 815-741-5115.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or submit an anonymous tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip.