27 graduate from Will County Problem Solving Courts

A graduation ceremony was held last week for 27 people who have completed requirements in Will County Problem Solving Courts.

Problem Solving Courts provide an alternative to incarceration for defendants who qualify and volunteer to participate in the rehabilitation program.

Since Drug Court, the first of the three Will County Problem Solving Courts was established in 2000, 796 people have gone through the program, according to a news release from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in the release that the recent 27 graduates “are to be commended for successfully embarking on their roads to recovery. In reading the biographies of these dedicated graduates, it struck me how they all talked about their plans for their futures. Through this program, they have a renewed hope.”

The graduation ceremony was held Thursday at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet.

“Although they are now alumni, we will continue to support them as they continue in their lifetime journeys,” Glasgow said in the release. “They are members of the Problem Solving Courts family.”

The graduates include 11 from Drug Court, 11 from Mental Health Court, and five from Veterans Court.

The ceremony included a speech from Danita Morgan of Braidwood, a January 2022 graduate from Mental Health Court.

Morgan spoke of her addiction, the death of her son, and her past sense of hopelessness, according to the release.

“Some of you are probably planning your relapse at this very moment,” Morgan said in her speech. “To those who are, I beg of you to reconsider. Fully trust that the support you have received from this program will continue after this graduation. You are absolutely worth more than becoming another statistic.”

Morgan has worked with the Will County Substance Use Initiatives Team in the Will County Health Department since graduating from the program. She is also working to complete her internship with the Braidwood Health Area Community Coalition to become a certified recovery support specialist.

Associate Circuit Court Judge Fred Harvey also spoke at the ceremony.