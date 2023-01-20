Joliet councilman settles fine to get on ballot

The Illinois Board of Elections has accepted a settlement that will allow Joliet City Council Member Terry Morris to run for reelection.
Morris, one of four candidates seeking the District 5 council seat, will pay a $13,975 fine for failure to file campaign funding reports, according to the settlement approved by the elections board.
Settling the matter will allow Morris to appear on the April 4 ballot.
Citizens to Elect Terry Morris, the council member’s campaign committee had a pending $27,949 fine issued by the state board. Morris could not appear on a ballot before resolving the matter.
Ballots for the April 4 election are to be certified on Jan. 26.
The boards approval of the settlement marked the second time Morris has settled fines for failure to file campaign funding reports shortly before the ballot certification date. In January 2019, Morris paid $18,425 to settle a $31,850 fine allowing him to appear on the ballot that April.
Morris on Wednesday presented a check for the $13,975 settlement from Citizens to Elect Terry Morris but asked that the board to delay deposit so he could add money to his campaign fund to cover the amount, board spokesperson Matt Dietrich said Thursday. His campaign account had $5,787 in it on Wednesday, Dietrich said.
Dietrict said Morris will not be removed from a ballot forfeiture list that keeps him off Illinois ballots until the check is deposited, which the board intended to do Friday after checking with Morris to ensure the committee account had sufficient funds.
Morris on Thursday said he has added money to the campaign account to cover the settlement amount.
“It’s my personal funds,” he said.
In 2019, Morris also said he used his personal money to pay the election board fine.
Morris owns the Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet. He is seeking his fourth term on the City Council.
Other candidates in the District 5 election are Michael Carruthers, Suzanna Ibarra and Jim Lanham.
