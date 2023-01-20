$750,000 bond set for Joliet man charged with 7-Eleven armed robbery

A $750,000 bond has been set by a Will County judge for a man charged with seven felonies over two armed robberies that occurred Jan. 16 and 18 that police said occurred at a 7-Eleven store in Joliet.

At Friday’s bond hearing, Judge Donald DeWilkins set the $750,000 bond for Johnathon Steele, 50, of Joliet. Steele will need to post 10% of that amount for his release from the Will County jail.

As a condition of his bond, Steele must not have contact with the two alleged victims in the case or the 7-Eleven at 325 N. Larkin Ave.

Steele faces seven felony charges, including two counts of armed robbery from those offenses, which have been charged as Class X felonies and are punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

The armed robbery charges alleged that Steele took cash from a 7-Eleven employee Monday and cigarettes from another employee Wednesday. The charges alleged that Steele was armed with a firearm in both incidents.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the 7-Eleven store was last robbed Nov. 27, 2018.

7-Eleven, 325 N. Larkin Avenue, Joliet. A man was arrested in connection with two robberies on Jan. 16, 2023 and Jan 18, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

Steele also was charged with attempted armed robbery by displaying a firearm during Wednesday’s robbery and demanding an employee open the cash register.

Another charge of being an armed habitual criminal, also a Class X felony, accused Steele of possessing a Cobra .38-caliber Special Derringer firearm after he was convicted of robbery in a 1996 Will County case and burglary in a 2016 Kane County case.

Steele was charged with armed violence, another Class X felony, that alleged he possessed the aforementioned firearm while also possessing cocaine.

Additionally, Steele was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon by possessing the Cobra .38-caliber Special Derringer firearm after he was convicted of receiving stolen firearms in a 2017 federal case and violating his parole in that case.

English said officers determined that Steele held an active federal probation violation warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service.