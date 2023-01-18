Joliet woman accused of pointing gun at another woman at Victory Centre: cops

A 54-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused pointing a handgun at a woman at an assisted living center in Joliet, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the Victory Centre of Joliet, 31 N. Broadway St., for a report of a woman with a gun inside an apartment, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they determined that an intoxicated Kristen Anderson, 54, of Joliet, had arrived at an apartment and argued with a female tenant, English said.

At that time, Anderson was accused of pointing a handgun at the woman, he said. She then fled the apartment.

Officers completed an extensive search of the building, at which time Anderson was located in another apartment, English said.

Anderson was placed into custody without incident, he said.

When officers searched Anderson, they recovered a loaded .32-caliber handgun from her purse, he said.

At 5:08 p.m. on Sunday, Anderson was booked into the Will County jail.