Joliet police searching for missing woman

A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Joliet.

On Wednesday morning, the Joliet Police Department reported on its Facebook page that it needs assistance in locating 21-year-old Kristina Duda.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said Duda was originally reported missing to Elwood police on Jan. 16 but she was reported missing from the 800 block of Krings Lane in Joliet.

Duda was last seen on Jan. 14, he said.

Duda is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 95 pounds with brown hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue-and-white hooded sweatshirt with an image of a wolf and wearing jeans, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duda should contact Joliet police detective Cristopher Gombosi at 815-724-3188.