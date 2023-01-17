Woman accused of striking man with vehicle in Joliet: cops

A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused by a man of striking him with a vehicle in Joliet, police said.

At 9:51 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to East Washington Street and South Hebbard Street for a report of a person struck by a vehicle, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who indicated that he was struck by a vehicle driven by Donna Zavala, 24, of Joliet, English said.

Further investigation by officers led them to determine that the man and Zavala had argued at a nearby residence, at which time the man walked away from the home, English said.

As the man walked near East Washington Street and South Hebbard Street, Zavala drove up in a Honda Civic, English said. The man and Zavala argued once more.

“As Zavala drove away, it is believed that she veered the vehicle toward the victim, striking him in the leg with the rear of the vehicle causing an injury to his left leg,” English said.

An ambulance arrived but the man refused medical attention, he said.

Officers determined the man was listed as a protected person in an order of protection regarding Zavala, English said.

Officers investigating the incident located Zavala at Brookhaven Marketplace in Mokena, English said. Officers traveled to Mokena and placed Zavala into custody without incident, he said.