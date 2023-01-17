Missing Aurora woman may be in Joliet

A 27-year-old woman whom Aurora police are searching for may be in the Joliet area.

On Sunday, the Aurora Police Department reported on its Facebook page that they are seeking the the public’s assistance with locating 27-year-old Michaley Hadden.

The post said Hadden may be in the Joliet area.

As of Tuesday afternoon Tuesday, the investigation into Hadden’s disappearance is still ongoing, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said their department has received information from Aurora police who indicated to them that she may be in the Joliet area. Hadden’s information has been given to all Joliet police officers, he said.

Aurora police described Hadden as 5-feet, 9 inches and 160 pounds. She has brown hair.

Anyone with information on Hadden’s whereabouts should call Aurora police at 630-256-5500.

If anyone does locate Hadden, is asked to call 911.