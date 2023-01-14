Joliet man accused of battering woman, hiding gun at Harrah’s Casino parking deck: cops

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of battering a woman and later seen on Harrah’s Casino video surveillance hiding a handgun, police said.

At close to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Des Plaines Street for a domestic disturbance, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived and learned that Rashad Owens, 33, of Joliet, had battered a woman, English said.

“Further investigation revealed that during an argument, Owens struck the victim in the face with a bag full of items,” English said.

Owens fled the area, he said.

A short time later, officers found Owens in the parking deck of Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., and he was taken into custody without incident, English said.

Officers determined that he had a warrant for his arrest in DuPage County as well, English said.

Officers searched Owens and found live ammunition in his pocket, English said.

Owens was processed at the Joliet Police Department. At about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Owens was booked into the Will County jail, according to the jail log.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, officers were called back to Harrah’s Casino, English said.

Casino security located a .38-caliber firearm in the parking deck, he said.

Owens was seen on Harrah’s video surveillance hiding the handgun in the parking deck before his earlier contact with officers, English said.

The ammunition he had been previously arrested with also matched the caliber of the handgun, English said. The serial number on the handgun appeared to be defaced, he said.

“Officers recovered the handgun and additional weapons charges were applied for Owens,” English said.