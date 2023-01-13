Man wounded in Bolingbrook barbershop shooting

A man has been wounded in a shooting at Starz Cuttery in Bolingbrook and police are searching the suspect.

About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the shooting at Starz Cuttery, 299 S. Schmidt Road, according to a statement from Bolingbrook Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, police said. The man was hospitalized for treatment.

Further investigation by police revealed the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public,” police said.

Police are at the location investigating the incident and the public encouraged to avoid the area while the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620.

If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can call Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.